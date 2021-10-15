Legal & General Group Plc Sells 26,786 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,786 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.31% of Big Lots worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG opened at $46.37 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

