LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $312.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other LendingTree news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in LendingTree by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingTree by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in LendingTree by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in LendingTree by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREE stock traded up $3.10 on Thursday, hitting $151.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average is $189.48. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $130.02 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -219.45 and a beta of 1.48.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

