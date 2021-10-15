LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $146.26 and last traded at $146.09. 8,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 281,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.10.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -219.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

