LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the September 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LXXGF traded down 0.02 on Thursday, reaching 0.40. 60,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.38. LexaGene has a twelve month low of 0.28 and a twelve month high of 1.22.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

