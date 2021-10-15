L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 173.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 8.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 123.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNFA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. 803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,034. L&F Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

