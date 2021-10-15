LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.17.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $142.96 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.05 and a 200 day moving average of $159.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after buying an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,577,000 after buying an additional 287,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after buying an additional 111,705 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,923,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

