Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target Raised to $196.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

