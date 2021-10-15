Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target Raised to $196.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LBRDA opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $188.76.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
