Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,473 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 10,525.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXLS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $127.05 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $128.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

