Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,052 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 11,716.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXST opened at $151.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

