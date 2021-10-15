Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 20,365.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,475 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,985,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $3,750,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $214.86 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.59 and a 12-month high of $220.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.63 and its 200-day moving average is $202.42.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

