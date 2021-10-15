Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) by 5,704.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 1.20% of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,360,000.

Shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $62.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27.

