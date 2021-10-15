Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 65,901 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 52,720.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,901 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $633.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $578.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.57. The company has a market capitalization of $280.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $637.32.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

