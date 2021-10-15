Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 8,312.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,891 shares of company stock worth $3,597,601 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.