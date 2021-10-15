Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,362 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 5,957.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

JXI opened at $60.67 on Friday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $55.52 and a 52-week high of $64.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.77.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

