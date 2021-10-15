Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 633,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Lifetime Brands accounts for about 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCUT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. 810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,277. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $413.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $37,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 641,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,624,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $355,618. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

