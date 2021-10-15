Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 22,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 934,679 shares.The stock last traded at $90.91 and had previously closed at $88.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.15.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -120.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average is $84.89.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.