Lincoln National Corp Acquires 158 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after acquiring an additional 444,406 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after acquiring an additional 338,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $349.13 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $356.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

