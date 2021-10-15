Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,236 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 99.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 155,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 100,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $76.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.48 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

