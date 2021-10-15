Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

