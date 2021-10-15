Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Shares of IAPR opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

