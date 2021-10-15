Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 325.3% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

