Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,073.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $246.95 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $202.12 and a 12-month high of $264.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.