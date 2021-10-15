Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 21.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Linde by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Linde by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $307.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.20.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

