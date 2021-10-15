Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Update

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,600 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of YVR stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Liquid Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 18,661.76% and a negative return on equity of 58.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YVR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Liquid Media Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

