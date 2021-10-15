Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Update

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,600 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of YVR stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Liquid Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.54.
Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 18,661.76% and a negative return on equity of 58.47%.
Liquid Media Group Company Profile
Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
