Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.81.

A number of analysts have commented on LAC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after buying an additional 526,445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 459,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $5,623,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $4,385,000. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.