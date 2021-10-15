Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce earnings of $3.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.18. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $11.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.31 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse stock opened at $282.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.87 and its 200 day moving average is $264.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a one year low of $186.32 and a one year high of $289.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total transaction of $662,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,810. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

