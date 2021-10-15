Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.28.

Livent stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 514,927 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Livent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after buying an additional 285,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Livent by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,648,000 after buying an additional 272,634 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Livent by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after buying an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

