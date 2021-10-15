Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Livent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.28.

Get Livent alerts:

NYSE LTHM opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.