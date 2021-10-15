Long Pond Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,340,974 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,340,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,193,000. STAG Industrial makes up approximately 1.9% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.83% of STAG Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $43.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

