Long Pond Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Long Pond Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385,889 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.94.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,211. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.