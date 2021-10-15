LPL Financial LLC Acquires 87,032 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,002 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $73.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $75.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

