LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,960 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.33% of First Trust Water ETF worth $26,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $61.92 and a one year high of $92.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $84.79.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

