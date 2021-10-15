LPL Financial LLC Has $29.83 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 516,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $29,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 75,528 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTIP stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $58.95.

