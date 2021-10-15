LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $28,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Societe Generale upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.22.

NYSE APD opened at $287.97 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

