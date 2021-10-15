LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $25,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $265,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 78,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 29,613 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of PSK opened at $43.49 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

