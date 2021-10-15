LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €720.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €720.00 ($847.06) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €726.00 ($854.12) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($991.76) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €820.00 ($964.71) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €734.00 ($863.53) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €713.17 ($839.02).

EPA MC opened at €667.20 ($784.94) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($306.53). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €646.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €643.40.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

