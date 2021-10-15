M Winkworth’s (WINK) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:WINK opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of £25.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.28. M Winkworth has a 52-week low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 203.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.97.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

