Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after purchasing an additional 489,352 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 181,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 106,298 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 90,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.04. 57,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,582. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average is $96.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

