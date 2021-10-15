Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,843 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $18,974,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 382,420 shares of company stock worth $40,697,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.08. The company had a trading volume of 484,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,650,727. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

