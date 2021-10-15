Mackay Shields LLC Sells 23,180 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,804 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,180 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.77. 31,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

