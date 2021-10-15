Mackay Shields LLC Sells 5,963,429 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,963,429 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Shares of MU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 264,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,791,631. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

