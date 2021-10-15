Mackay Shields LLC Sells 9,708 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.53. 27,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.10.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

