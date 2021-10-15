Mackay Shields LLC Trims Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,246 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 181,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,529,270. The company has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

