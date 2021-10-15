MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Down 5%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) was down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 15,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 752,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

