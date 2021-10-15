Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Holdings Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $70,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSGS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.99. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,316. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -312.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.04. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

