Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$108.58.

MG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Magna International from C$92.00 to C$83.00 and set a “market perfom” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MG stock traded up C$2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$107.21. 284,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,725. The firm has a market cap of C$32.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$65.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$109.65.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 10.7100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

