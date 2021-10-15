Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 2996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 438,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

