Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 944,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $136,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after acquiring an additional 250,479 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 884,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $159.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.70. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.