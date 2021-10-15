Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Up 393.1% in September

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 393.1% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Shares of LOAN opened at $6.26 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $71.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

LOAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.