Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Update

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the September 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MAQC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,423. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $12,302,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $7,380,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,897,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,952,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

